Police seize 530g hashish, drug peddler held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera police conducted a success­ful crackdown on narcotics, lead­ing to the arrest of a drug peddler and the recovery of 530 grams of hashish in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station on Saturday.

Under the directives of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a team led by SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan carried out the operation against drug dealers. The arrested individ­ual, identified as Muhammad La­teef, son of Jumma Khan and res­ident of Zamirabad, was found in possession of the illicit substance.

The police promptly registered a case against the apprehended drug dealer and initiated further investigations into the matter. The decisive action reflects the com­mitment of the Dera police to com­bat the menace of drug trafficking in the region.