Police seize 530g hashish, drug peddler held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera police conducted a successful crackdown on narcotics, leading to the arrest of a drug peddler and the recovery of 530 grams of hashish in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station on Saturday.
Under the directives of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a team led by SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan carried out the operation against drug dealers. The arrested individual, identified as Muhammad Lateef, son of Jumma Khan and resident of Zamirabad, was found in possession of the illicit substance.
The police promptly registered a case against the apprehended drug dealer and initiated further investigations into the matter. The decisive action reflects the commitment of the Dera police to combat the menace of drug trafficking in the region.