PRC-KP unveils cash aid for DIK flood victims

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Red Cres­cent Society Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa (PRC-KP) initiated a cash distribu­tion campaign on Satur­day for the families af­fected by the 2022 floods in Dera Ismail Khan dis­trict. In the first phase, 2,100 families received Rs 32,000 each in two in­stallments of Rs 16,000. To ensure transparen­cy, cash was distributed through an agreement with a private bank, sup­ported by the Interna­tional Federation of the Red Cross and Red Cres­cent Societies (IFRC).

PRC-KP Chairman Habib Malik Orakzai ex­pressed gratitude for IF­RC’s support in aiding vulnerable families se­verely affected by the floods. The distribution process was meticu­lously carried out by se­lecting affected areas in collaboration with the district administration. Door-to-door registra­tion was completed, and the money is being de­livered through a private bank’s online cash ser­vice, verified by provin­cial and national head­quarters.

Officials at PRC-KP em­phasized that beneficia­ries have no restrictions on using the money for their needs. In the sec­ond phase of the recov­ery program, flood-af­fected families who lost jobs due to natural ca­lamities will receive buf­faloes and motorcycle loaders, subject to spe­cific criteria.