PRC-KP unveils cash aid for DIK flood victims

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PRC-KP) initiated a cash distribution campaign on Saturday for the families affected by the 2022 floods in Dera Ismail Khan district. In the first phase, 2,100 families received Rs 32,000 each in two installments of Rs 16,000. To ensure transparency, cash was distributed through an agreement with a private bank, supported by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
PRC-KP Chairman Habib Malik Orakzai expressed gratitude for IFRC’s support in aiding vulnerable families severely affected by the floods. The distribution process was meticulously carried out by selecting affected areas in collaboration with the district administration. Door-to-door registration was completed, and the money is being delivered through a private bank’s online cash service, verified by provincial and national headquarters.
Officials at PRC-KP emphasized that beneficiaries have no restrictions on using the money for their needs. In the second phase of the recovery program, flood-affected families who lost jobs due to natural calamities will receive buffaloes and motorcycle loaders, subject to specific criteria.