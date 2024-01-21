PTI claims regime disrupted social media platforms

ISLAMABAD - Internet monitor NetBlocks re­ported a nationwide disruption on social media platforms on Satur­day amid a virtual power show or­ganised by beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the February 8 general elections. “Con­firmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, includ­ing X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube,” the internet tracking agency said in a statement issued on X shortly after 7 pm. “The inci­dent comes as persecuted opposi­tion leader Imran Khan’s political party, PTI, launches its second vir­tual gathering,” it added.

The PTI had announced that its virtual event would begin at 8 pm. The users also reported having dif­ficulty accessing social media plat­forms in major cities of the country including Islamabad, Lahore and Ka­rachi. PTI faces an unannounced ban on holding public rallies and gather­ings across Pakistan at a time when the country of over 240 million pop­ulation is fast moving towards Feb­ruary 8 elections. The party alleged that the caretaker government has once again disrupted the social me­dia platforms to prevent its support­ers from joining the online gather­ing. Digital rights and social media activists expressed their concerns over the third time disruption of social media platforms across the country in just over a month. A simi­lar disruption occurred on January 7 and December 17 as the PTI had virtually held a fundraising telethon and a power show respectively.

After NetBlocks confirmation, the PTI in a statement said that “the il­legitimate, fascist regime” has once again disrupted social media plat­forms across Pakistan, prior to the party’s virtual rally. Despite these desperate tactics, the people of Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis have always participated in the virtual rallies and fundraisers in record numbers, it added. The Pak­istan Telecommunication Author­ity (PTA), the regulator of telecom operators, in a statement said that the recent disruption in internet services was caused by a technical fault, which has been promptly rec­tified. “Internet services have been fully restored nationwide,” it said at 10 pm on Saturday late evening. Digital rights activist Usama Khilji took to X to say that the move was “absolutely ridiculous.” He asked from caretaker Information Tech­nology Minister Umar Saif and the PTA to clarify whether it was the of­ficial policy in Pakistan to block so­cial media applications temporarily. “Under what law is this happening? Who is ordering blocking of social media platforms? Does this help the digital economy?” he questioned.