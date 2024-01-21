PTI claims regime disrupted social media platforms

ISLAMABAD - Internet monitor NetBlocks reported a nationwide disruption on social media platforms on Saturday amid a virtual power show organised by beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the February 8 general elections. “Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube,” the internet tracking agency said in a statement issued on X shortly after 7 pm. “The incident comes as persecuted opposition leader Imran Khan’s political party, PTI, launches its second virtual gathering,” it added.
The PTI had announced that its virtual event would begin at 8 pm. The users also reported having difficulty accessing social media platforms in major cities of the country including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. PTI faces an unannounced ban on holding public rallies and gatherings across Pakistan at a time when the country of over 240 million population is fast moving towards February 8 elections. The party alleged that the caretaker government has once again disrupted the social media platforms to prevent its supporters from joining the online gathering. Digital rights and social media activists expressed their concerns over the third time disruption of social media platforms across the country in just over a month. A similar disruption occurred on January 7 and December 17 as the PTI had virtually held a fundraising telethon and a power show respectively.
After NetBlocks confirmation, the PTI in a statement said that “the illegitimate, fascist regime” has once again disrupted social media platforms across Pakistan, prior to the party’s virtual rally. Despite these desperate tactics, the people of Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis have always participated in the virtual rallies and fundraisers in record numbers, it added. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the regulator of telecom operators, in a statement said that the recent disruption in internet services was caused by a technical fault, which has been promptly rectified. “Internet services have been fully restored nationwide,” it said at 10 pm on Saturday late evening. Digital rights activist Usama Khilji took to X to say that the move was “absolutely ridiculous.” He asked from caretaker Information Technology Minister Umar Saif and the PTA to clarify whether it was the official policy in Pakistan to block social media applications temporarily. “Under what law is this happening? Who is ordering blocking of social media platforms? Does this help the digital economy?” he questioned.