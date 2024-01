NAWABSHAH - Railway traffic was suspended when a freight train derailed near Nawabshah on Saturday morning.

The railway authorities said that trains have been stopped in different cities as the staff have launched efforts to clear the track. It may be men­tioned here that a fire broke out in a Karachi-bound passenger train near Machhigoth in Sadiqabad on Friday. The engine of Rehman Baba Express caught fire while going from Peshawar to Karachi.