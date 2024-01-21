Sunday, January 21, 2024
RWMC organizes awareness seminar against corruption

January 21, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -  Rawalpin­di Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday organized a seminar and walk to create aware­ness against corruption. Speaking at the seminar, Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO) RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said that the golden principles of Islam including speedy justice and self-accountability were the guar­antors of the eradication of cor­ruption in the society. He urged for collective efforts to control the ep­idemic of corruption, adding matu­rity of character was indispensable for eradicating corruption.

