RWMC organizes awareness seminar against corruption

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday organized a seminar and walk to create awareness against corruption. Speaking at the seminar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said that the golden principles of Islam including speedy justice and self-accountability were the guarantors of the eradication of corruption in the society. He urged for collective efforts to control the epidemic of corruption, adding maturity of character was indispensable for eradicating corruption.