RWMC organizes awareness seminar against corruption

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpin­di Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday organized a seminar and walk to create aware­ness against corruption. Speaking at the seminar, Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO) RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said that the golden principles of Islam including speedy justice and self-accountability were the guar­antors of the eradication of cor­ruption in the society. He urged for collective efforts to control the ep­idemic of corruption, adding matu­rity of character was indispensable for eradicating corruption.