January 21, 2024
Saad Rafiq’s work in NA 122 lauded

Our Staff Reporter
January 21, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE  -  Pakistan Muslim League (N)Leader and respected political and social figure Amjad Shahzad Farzand has said that the tire­less Khawaja Saad Rafiq has started uplift work. Khawaja Saad Rafiq, the nominated can­didate of Muslim League (N) for NA-122, is a good choice of our leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, while he is a pioneer of ideo­logical politics, he said. Khawa­ja Saad Rafique is the only option for the voters of NA 122 as his work speaks volumes among the posh and white-clad population. 

The politics of sincerere ser­vice is still his distinguishing feature. The political insight and understanding of Khawaja Saad Rafiq reflects the training of his parents Khawaja Rafiq Shaheed and Begum Farhat Rafiq. He was addressing a public gathering in Firdous Park. Amjad Shahzad Farzand further said that the welfare of the people and re­form of the system are top pri­orities of Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

Our Staff Reporter

