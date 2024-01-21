Sunday, January 21, 2024
Sania Mirza congratulated Shoaib Malik on his third marriage

Sania Mirza congratulated Shoaib Malik on his third marriage
Web Desk
12:08 PM | January 21, 2024
Sania Mirza congratulated Shoaib Malik on his third marriage to Sana Javed, said the sister of the Tennis star, Anum Mirza.

Anum Mirza said Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza were separated months ago and added that her sister congratulated her ex-husband on his third marriage.

Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye, Anum said. “At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well- wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” Anum’s message stated as per Indian media reports.

Shoaib Malik shocked fans by announcing his marriage to Sana Javed on the social media application Instagram. The newlyweds shared their matrimonial pictures on their account.

The cricketer’s announcement proved the speculations of his divorce from India tennis great Sania Mirza true as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Shoaib Malik married Sania Mirza in April 2010 and their first child, Izhaan, was born in October 2018. There had been rumours about their divorce but no confirmation was ever made from both sides.

Days before Shoaib Malik’s big announcement, Sania Mirza had posted a cryptic post about divorce on Instagram.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

