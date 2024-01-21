Sunday, January 21, 2024
Saoirse Ronan explores 'ugliness' of addiction with Sundance film 'The Outrun'
January 21, 2024
PARK CITY   -   “The Outrun,” a memoir about re­covery, has sold well over 100,000 copies in the United Kingdom alone, becoming a lifeline to countless readers battling with alcoholism. So when four-time Oscar nominee Sao­irse Ronan picked up the book dur­ing lockdown, she had no doubt that she wanted to help turn it into a film. The resulting movie premiered at the Sundance film festival on Friday, with Ronan playing Amy Liptrot, a music journalist who returned home from her destructive life in London to the wild beauty of Scotland’s Or­kney Islands to heal. “It’s a subject that I always wanted to delve into at some stage, having my own experi­ence with it, as we all have,” Ronan told AFP. “I knew that as an actor, there’s going to be so much that you’ll get to play -- so much color, so many highs and lows.” In the film, Liptrot unexpectedly finds succor in the stunning wildlife, rugged land­scapes and crashing waves of her home islands -- moments that are cross-cut with memories of her sab­otaging relationships with her part­ner, friends and family. “There was so much ugliness I got to bring in this person,” said Ronan, who is also a producer on the film. “When she’s at her worst, she’s pretty mean to the people she’s closest to, and I’d never really gotten the chance to do that.”

Agencies

