Saoirse Ronan explores ‘ugliness’ of addiction with Sundance film ‘The Outrun’

PARK CITY - “The Outrun,” a memoir about recovery, has sold well over 100,000 copies in the United Kingdom alone, becoming a lifeline to countless readers battling with alcoholism. So when four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan picked up the book during lockdown, she had no doubt that she wanted to help turn it into a film. The resulting movie premiered at the Sundance film festival on Friday, with Ronan playing Amy Liptrot, a music journalist who returned home from her destructive life in London to the wild beauty of Scotland’s Orkney Islands to heal. “It’s a subject that I always wanted to delve into at some stage, having my own experience with it, as we all have,” Ronan told AFP. “I knew that as an actor, there’s going to be so much that you’ll get to play -- so much color, so many highs and lows.” In the film, Liptrot unexpectedly finds succor in the stunning wildlife, rugged landscapes and crashing waves of her home islands -- moments that are cross-cut with memories of her sabotaging relationships with her partner, friends and family. “There was so much ugliness I got to bring in this person,” said Ronan, who is also a producer on the film. “When she’s at her worst, she’s pretty mean to the people she’s closest to, and I’d never really gotten the chance to do that.”