Saudi ambassador discusses plan for Faisal Mosque renovation with Secretary Interior

ISLAMABAD - Sau­di Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al Maliki on Wednesday held a meeting with Secretary Interior Aft­ab Akbar Durrani to discuss the plan for the renovation of Faisal Mosque.

Secretary Interior wel­comed Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al Maliki at his office and of­fered all support for reno­vation of the Faisal Mosque, built after the name of Shah Faisal with Saudi Arabia’s co­operation.

Interior Secretary Aftab Ak­bar Durrani and Saudi Ambas­sador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliki agreed to further promote mutual relations be­tween the two countries.

He said that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were exemplary.

He also lauded the recent visit of Imam Kaaba’s visit to Pakistan while the Saudi ambassador expressed best wishes for the upcoming elections in Pakistan.

The Secretary Interior in­formed the ambassador that Road-to-Makkah was a won­derful project and added Ka­rachi would also be included in this project for the upcom­ing Hajj.

He informed the ambas­sador that Passport and Im­migration department had launched E-passport process for the facilitation of public while new machines would be installed for smooth func­tioning.

He said that Pakistan also has interests in the Jeddah Exhibition in which the Min­istry of Interior would active­ly participate.