SCCI, Tajik businessmen discuss steps to promote trade ties

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Vice President Ijaz Afridi, along with a delegation of businessmen from Tajikistan, has agreed to launch joint initiatives, focusing on organizing a catalogue show. The aim is to highlight investment potentials in Pakistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Tajikistan through the chamber platform.
Both sides expressed commitment to efforts that bring the business communities of Pakistan and Tajikistan closer. Ijaz Afridi extended an invitation to Tajikistan’s companies to invest in sectors like hydel power generation, tourism, mines and minerals, agriculture, oil and gas, as well as industries and trade. A press release issued on Saturday revealed that Ijaz Afridi held a meeting with leading Tajikistan businessman Mr Abdur Rahmon Abdu Jabborov at the chamber house. The meeting, attended by Mr Muhammadjon Eidozada, Dr Muqbool, Secretary General of the chamber Sajjad Aziz, and members of the business community, focused on discussing the potentials of Pakistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Tajikistan.
The participants emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations, highlighting significant investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s sectors. The discussion also centred around bringing the business communities of both regions closer through a catalogue show at the chamber house, facilitating the business community, and promoting mutual trade. Ijaz Afridi expressed optimism about enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Tajikistan, emphasizing the potential for mutual benefits. He underscored Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Peshawar as a gateway to Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republic, urging Tajikistan investors to explore investment opportunities in the province. Assuring measures under the SCCI platform, Ijaz Afridi highlighted the potential of both countries and addressed hurdles in mutual trade. Mr. Jabborov acknowledged vast opportunities for investment in Tajikistan, expressing a desire to further enhance bilateral trade with Pakistan. He encouraged Pakistani investors to leverage favourable conditions in Tajikistan and play an active role in improving bilateral trade relations between the two countries.