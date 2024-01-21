Sunday, January 21, 2024
SCCI, Tajik businessmen discuss steps to promote trade ties

Our Staff Reporter
January 21, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Vice Presi­dent Ijaz Afridi, along with a del­egation of businessmen from Ta­jikistan, has agreed to launch joint initiatives, focusing on organiz­ing a catalogue show. The aim is to highlight investment potentials in Pakistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Tajikistan through the cham­ber platform.

Both sides expressed commit­ment to efforts that bring the busi­ness communities of Pakistan and Tajikistan closer. Ijaz Afridi extended an invitation to Tajiki­stan’s companies to invest in sec­tors like hydel power generation, tourism, mines and minerals, ag­riculture, oil and gas, as well as industries and trade. A press re­lease issued on Saturday revealed that Ijaz Afridi held a meeting with leading Tajikistan businessman Mr Abdur Rahmon Abdu Jabborov at the chamber house. The meet­ing, attended by Mr Muhammad­jon Eidozada, Dr Muqbool, Secre­tary General of the chamber Sajjad Aziz, and members of the business community, focused on discussing the potentials of Pakistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Tajikistan.

The participants emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations, highlight­ing significant investment oppor­tunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s sectors. The discussion also cen­tred around bringing the busi­ness communities of both regions closer through a catalogue show at the chamber house, facilitat­ing the business community, and promoting mutual trade. Ijaz Afri­di expressed optimism about en­hancing bilateral trade between Pa­kistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Tajikistan, emphasizing the poten­tial for mutual benefits. He under­scored Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Pe­shawar as a gateway to Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republic, urging Tajikistan investors to ex­plore investment opportunities in the province. Assuring measures under the SCCI platform, Ijaz Afri­di highlighted the potential of both countries and addressed hurdles in mutual trade. Mr. Jabborov ac­knowledged vast opportunities for investment in Tajikistan, express­ing a desire to further enhance bi­lateral trade with Pakistan. He en­couraged Pakistani investors to leverage favourable conditions in Tajikistan and play an active role in improving bilateral trade rela­tions between the two countries.

Our Staff Reporter

