Secretary visits Eye Hospital Quetta

QUETTA - Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Saturday visited Helper Eye Hospital, Quetta to inspect the standard of health facilities in the gov­ernment-run eye hospital.

DG Health Dr. Farooq, Head of Department of Ophthalmology Dr. Shams Bazai, Section Officer Tahur Khan, doctors and other medical staff were present during the visit. Medical Superintendent Dr. Hafeezur Rahman Muhammad Shahi gave a de­tailed briefing about the working and performance of the hospital. The Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on the occasion called upon the doctors to improve the treatment facilities.

“Proposals for purchase of modern machinery for ophthalmology diagnosis will be presented in the next budget,” he said, adding that If modern ophthalmology facilities are available in the Helper Eye Hospital, referral cases can be addressed more effectively. He said that solving the problems of Helper Eye Hospital will make it an ideal institute for the treatment of eye diseases in Balochistan.