SARGODHA - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Com­pany (FESCO) caught seven power pilfer­ers during an ongoing crackdown, here on Saturday. According to official sources, a task force team raided vari­ous areas of the dis­trict and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines. The ac­cused were identi­fied as Faisal, Waris Hussain, Mehmood Ahmad, Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Burhan,Ghulam Ah­mad and Javed Iqbal. Police registered cases against the pilferers.