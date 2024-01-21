Shahzaib stars as Pakistan thrash Afghanistan in their U19 World Cup opener

EAST LONDON - Pakistan U19 beat Afghanistan U19 by a whopping margin of 181 runs in their opening contest of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup.

Pakistan showcased an all-round performance, as opening batter Shahzaib Khan scored a brilliant ton to help the team post a decent total of 284-9 before the bowlers ran riot to bundle out Afghanistan 103 in 26.2 overs. Ubaid Shah and Zeeshan shared seven wickets among them. Pakistan skipper Saad Baig won the toss and elected to bat first. The opening bat­ters saw off the first powerplay before Shamyl Hussain (17) nicked one to the keeper bringing an end to the 36-run partnership in the 11th over.

Saad (55, 52b, 3x4s, 4x6s) and Shahzaib (106, 126b, 10x4s, 3x6s) came together to stitch a 92-run partnership for the third wicket. Saad hit a flurry of boundaries to up the ante before falling to Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar. Ahmed Hussain (8) was dismissed by Naseer Khan Maroofkhil with the scorecard reading 151-4 in 30.1 overs. Riazullah (46) made sure Pakistan kept accelerat­ing but missed out on his half-century.

Ubaid Shah (22) chipped in with a valuable cameo and helped Pakistan reach 284-9 in the allotted 50 overs. Khalil was the pick of Afghan bowlers as he took 4-51 while Bashir Ahmad picked up two wickets. Ghazanfar and Naseer bagged one wicket each.

Afghanistan’s reply was jolted by two early blows, courtesy of opening bowl­ers Amir Hassan and Ubaid who struck in their first overs respectively. Hassan Eisakhil (19) and Sohail Khan Zurmati (20) hung around for eight overs be­fore the former chopped on a ball from Ubaid. Ahmad Hussain pitched one up and managed to breach the defence of Sohail as the ball crashed into stumps.

Afghanistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals as pacer Mohammad Zeeshan struck twice in his first spell to remove Numan Shah (26) and skipper Naseer for a seven-ball duck. Ubaid re­turned to dismiss Arab Gul (2). Zeeshan bagged his third wicket in the game as he took out Rahimullah Zurmati (20). Af­ghanistan lost their last five wickets for a mere 12 runs as they were bundled out for a paltry total of 103 runs.

Ubaid claimed four wickets while Amir and Ahmed returned with one wicket each. Shahzaib was declared player of the match for his fine century. Pakistan will face Nepal U19 in their next game on 24 January at the same venue.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PAKISTAN U19 284-9, 50 overs

(Shahzaib Khan 106, Saad Baig 55;

Khalil Ahmed 4-51, Bashir Ahmad

2-52) beat

AFGHANISTAN U19 103 all out, 26.2 overs

(Numan Shah 26;Ubaid Shah 4-26, M Zeeshan 3-17)

by 181 runs.