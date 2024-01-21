Sunday, January 21, 2024
Shangri-Las lead singer Mary Weiss dies aged 75

Shangri-Las lead singer Mary Weiss dies aged 75
News Desk
January 21, 2024
NEW YORK   -   Mary Weiss, lead singer of the 1960s pop group The Shangri-Las, has died at the age of 75, her record label said. “Mary was an icon, a hero, a heroine, to both young men and women of my generation and of all generations,” Miriam Linna, of Norton Records, said in a statement. The Shangri-Las were made up of two sets of sisters, and formed in the Queens borough of New York. Their hits included Remember and their best known song, Leader of the Pack. The group was made up of Mary and Elizabeth “Betty” Weiss, and twins Marguerite and Mary Ann Ganser, who all attended the same school in New York.

News Desk

