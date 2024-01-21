Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh beat Balochistan to win Men’s Softball Series opener

Sindh beat Balochistan to win Men’s Softball Series opener
Our Staff Reporter
January 21, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Sindh softball team defeated Balo­chistan by one inning and 2 runs in the opening match of the 2nd Essa Laboratories Sindh Balochistan Bilateral Softball Series at KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road, Ka­rachi on Saturday. 

Balochistan scored 9 runs in their scheduled 5 innings, Hafiz Moeez, Shah Rukh, and captain Ahmed Yar Khan scored 2 runs each. Shahzeb Mustafa of Sindh took four catches while fielding brilliantly. Sindh scored 11 runs in four innings. Captain Shi­raz Asif, Haris Kashif, Shahzeb Mus­tafa and Saad Asif scored 2 runs. 

Earlier, President of Sindh Soft­ball Association, Professor Dr Far­han Essa, along with Chairperson of Special Olympic Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani, opened the series by hit­ting the ball. On this occasion, SFP Secretary Asif Azeem, Syed Was­eem Hashmi, Naseem Khan, Tehm­ina Asif, Dr Hina, Zubair Macha and others were also present there. 

Biden Should Heed Democratic Voters on Gaza

Dr. Farhan Essa welcomed the guest team Balochistan and said that the objective of the bilateral series is to bring out the softball talent of the players of both provinces. Both teams are composed of young players. We hope to see the best matches.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1705745003.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024