Sindh beat Balochistan to win Men’s Softball Series opener

LAHORE - Sindh softball team defeated Balo­chistan by one inning and 2 runs in the opening match of the 2nd Essa Laboratories Sindh Balochistan Bilateral Softball Series at KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road, Ka­rachi on Saturday.

Balochistan scored 9 runs in their scheduled 5 innings, Hafiz Moeez, Shah Rukh, and captain Ahmed Yar Khan scored 2 runs each. Shahzeb Mustafa of Sindh took four catches while fielding brilliantly. Sindh scored 11 runs in four innings. Captain Shi­raz Asif, Haris Kashif, Shahzeb Mus­tafa and Saad Asif scored 2 runs.

Earlier, President of Sindh Soft­ball Association, Professor Dr Far­han Essa, along with Chairperson of Special Olympic Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani, opened the series by hit­ting the ball. On this occasion, SFP Secretary Asif Azeem, Syed Was­eem Hashmi, Naseem Khan, Tehm­ina Asif, Dr Hina, Zubair Macha and others were also present there.

Dr. Farhan Essa welcomed the guest team Balochistan and said that the objective of the bilateral series is to bring out the softball talent of the players of both provinces. Both teams are composed of young players. We hope to see the best matches.