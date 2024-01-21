Siraj vows reforms in bureaucracy after victory in Feb 8 elections

CHICHAWATNI - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has pledged to implement com­prehensive reforms in the bureaucra­cy after securing victory in the elec­tion on February 8.

Addressing an election rally in Chichawatni on Saturday, he criticized the prevailing civil structure and VIP culture, characterizing them as rem­nants of the colonial era.

Sirajul Haq regretted that despite the end of British rule, their influ­ence still permeated the country, de­scribing it as a system that needed to be overhauled. He emphasized that the JI would bring about changes in line with principles derived from the Quran. Asserting that Islam had gov­erned the world for a millennium, he expressed confidence in its applica­bility today. To establish a system based on the Quran and Sunnah, he urged voters to support the JI, whose struggle was rooted in these prin­ciples.

The JI chief criticized former rul­ing political parties, labeling them as dynasties subservient to the United States and implementing policies dictated by Washington. He accused these parties of remaining silent on Israeli atrocities in Gaza and hu­man rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, highlighting their failure to advocate for the causes of Palestine and Kashmir. He vowed that the JI, if elected, would genuinely represent the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

Siraj contended that the country was not founded for the rule of dy­nasties and dictators but for the peo­ple of Pakistan to determine leader­ship through free and fair elections. He criticized the tested parties for creating artificial rifts and deceiving the masses. Asserting that the youth were now well-informed and unwill­ing to accept the status quo, he posi­tioned the JI as the sole alternative for voters seeking genuine change in the country’s destiny.