Sunday, January 21, 2024
Snowless Winters

January 21, 2024
The unprecedented absence of snowfall in Indian-held Kashmir is an extremely disturbing climatic affair. This is not just a matter of disrupted tourism but a warning sign of the potentially devastating impact of global warming and cli­mate change on the region’s economy and environment.

The lack of snowfall has led to a nearly 50% reduction in tour­ist numbers this month compared to the previous year, dealing a severe blow to the tourism industry that contributes seven per cent to the region’s GDP. This decline has brought the tourism sector “to its knees,” according to BBC News, highlighting the im­mediate economic consequences of the changing climate.

The repercussions extend beyond the tourism industry, affect­ing the economic, agricultural, and water supply sectors. Scanty snowfall is insufficient to replenish groundwater reserves ade­quately, posing a threat to farming and water supply. The warm temperatures persistently recorded in the valley, with a six to eight degrees Celsius rise, underscore the impact of climate change on extreme weather events and prolonged dry spells, as noted by environmentalists.

Local businesses, heavily reliant on winter tourism, are suffer­ing as tourists cancel reservations and new bookings remain on hold. The decline in tourists is particularly detrimental to liveli­hoods dependent on snow, such as the pony riders association in Gulmarg, which has seen a significant drop in earnings. The absence of snowfall also raises concerns about hydroelectricity generation, fisheries, and farming, further compounding the eco­nomic challenges faced by the region.

The neighbouring territory of Ladakh, another popular tour­ist destination, is also witnessing a snowless winter, exacerbat­ing concerns about water scarcity and potential drought-like situations. Environmentalists point to the melting glaciers, in­dicating a broader impact on the region’s water resources. The situation underscores the urgent need for comprehensive cli­mate action to mitigate the far-reaching implications on Kash­mir’s environment and economy. Addressing climate change is not just an environmental imperative; it is crucial for the sus­tainable future of the region and its people.

