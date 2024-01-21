Tajikistan Acting Ambassador visits SCCI

SIALKOT - The Acting Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan Mr Syedjon Shafif visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to interact with the local business community. President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and SCCI Senior Vice Presidents Wahib Jahangir and Umeer Ahmed welcomed them. On this occasion, Chamber President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the exchange of trade delegations and the holding of the Signal Country Exhibition in both countries will bring economic revolution and by opening the avenues of economic development, investment and employment opportunities will be created, which will not only benefit the exporters but also the public.group chairman Muhammad Yousaf,chairman sport goods Arshad Latif and Group.