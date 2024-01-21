Tajikistan Acting Ambassador visits SCCI

SIALKOT - The Acting Ambas­sador of the Republic of Tajikistan Mr Syed­jon Shafif visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try (SCCI) to interact with the local business community. President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and SCCI Senior Vice Presidents Wahib Ja­hangir and Umeer Ahmed welcomed them. On this occa­sion, Chamber Presi­dent Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the exchange of trade del­egations and the hold­ing of the Signal Coun­try Exhibition in both countries will bring economic revolution and by opening the avenues of economic development, invest­ment and employ­ment opportunities will be created, which will not only ben­efit the exporters but also the public.group chairman Muhammad Yousaf,chairman sport goods Arshad Latif and Group.