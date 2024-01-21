Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tomorrow deadline for submitting postal ballot paper applications

Tomorrow deadline for submitting postal ballot paper applications
Web Desk
10:54 AM | January 21, 2024
National

Tomorrow is the deadline for submitting postal ballot paper applications.

The Election Commission has started the process of providing postal ballot papers to eligible individuals for the general elections for both national and provincial assemblies.

Eligible voters must download a postal ballot application from the electoral authority's website.  

Upon receiving the postal ballot, voters should then send their votes to the relevant District Returning Officer within the specified time.

The individuals receiving postal ballots will not have the privilege to cast their votes in person at the polling stations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024