Tomorrow deadline for submitting postal ballot paper applications

Tomorrow is the deadline for submitting postal ballot paper applications.

The Election Commission has started the process of providing postal ballot papers to eligible individuals for the general elections for both national and provincial assemblies.

Eligible voters must download a postal ballot application from the electoral authority's website.

Upon receiving the postal ballot, voters should then send their votes to the relevant District Returning Officer within the specified time.

The individuals receiving postal ballots will not have the privilege to cast their votes in person at the polling stations.