Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open as Alcaraz shines

Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open as Alcaraz shines
Agencies
January 21, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

MELBOURNE   -  World No 1 Iga Swiatek joined the rapid exit of top-10 wom­en’s seeds from the Australian Open on Saturday as Carlos Al­caraz sent a chilling warning to his rivals. 

Poland’s Swiatek came into the third-round match against Czech teenager Linda Noskova on an 18-match unbeaten run, target­ing a first title at Melbourne Park. But the tournament is turning into a graveyard for the stars and the 22-year-old four-time major winner lost her way after win­ning the first set, going down 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. A crestfallen Swiatek said she felt the match was under control until she was broken in the second set. “I feel like I did re­ally everything I could in pre-season to im­prove some stuff that I wanted to,” she said. “Then I came here and I wasn’t playing kind of natural anymore.” 

Noskova, playing in her first Australian Open, said she was “speechless”. “I knew it was going to be an amazing match, but I didn’t re­ally think it would end up like this,” said the 50th-ranked play­er, who faces Ukraine’s Elina Svi­tolina next. Just three of the top 10 women’s seeds remain in the draw at the end of the first week -- defending champion and hot favourite Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova. 

Biden Should Heed Democratic Voters on Gaza

Third seed Daniil Medvedev brushed off the after-effects of his 3:40 am finish in his sec­ond-round match on Friday to beat Canada’s Felix Auger-Ali­assime in straight sets. Med­vedev, who faces Portugal’s world number 69 Nuno Borges next, admitted the early-hours finish had taken its toll. 

Borges, who beat 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov, is the first Por­tuguese player in the Open Era to reach the round of 16 at the Australian Open. There were also wins for ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz and 19th seed Cam­eron Norrie, who put out 11th seed Casper Ruud. Britain’s Norrie will play sixth-ranked Alexander Zverev, who brushed aside unseeded American Alex Michelsen in straight sets. 

In the women’s draw, two-time champion Victoria Aza­renka rallied past fellow Grand Slam winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 7-5, winning the last five games. “I think I’m just ready to give whatever it takes,” said Azarenka, who won back-to-back Australian Opens in 2012 and 2013. “I love a challenge, I love the challenge whenever something is difficult. I love to do that, that makes me excit­ed. I think that brings out the best in me.” 

High cost of doing business harmful for trade, industry

She will meet Ukrainian quali­fier Dayana Yastremska for a place in the quarter-finals. Chi­nese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen said she was inspired by Chinese great Li Na’s win in the 2014 fi­nal after she beat compatriot Wang Yafan 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8).

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1705745003.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024