Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open as Alcaraz shines

MELBOURNE - World No 1 Iga Swiatek joined the rapid exit of top-10 wom­en’s seeds from the Australian Open on Saturday as Carlos Al­caraz sent a chilling warning to his rivals.

Poland’s Swiatek came into the third-round match against Czech teenager Linda Noskova on an 18-match unbeaten run, target­ing a first title at Melbourne Park. But the tournament is turning into a graveyard for the stars and the 22-year-old four-time major winner lost her way after win­ning the first set, going down 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. A crestfallen Swiatek said she felt the match was under control until she was broken in the second set. “I feel like I did re­ally everything I could in pre-season to im­prove some stuff that I wanted to,” she said. “Then I came here and I wasn’t playing kind of natural anymore.”

Noskova, playing in her first Australian Open, said she was “speechless”. “I knew it was going to be an amazing match, but I didn’t re­ally think it would end up like this,” said the 50th-ranked play­er, who faces Ukraine’s Elina Svi­tolina next. Just three of the top 10 women’s seeds remain in the draw at the end of the first week -- defending champion and hot favourite Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev brushed off the after-effects of his 3:40 am finish in his sec­ond-round match on Friday to beat Canada’s Felix Auger-Ali­assime in straight sets. Med­vedev, who faces Portugal’s world number 69 Nuno Borges next, admitted the early-hours finish had taken its toll.

Borges, who beat 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov, is the first Por­tuguese player in the Open Era to reach the round of 16 at the Australian Open. There were also wins for ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz and 19th seed Cam­eron Norrie, who put out 11th seed Casper Ruud. Britain’s Norrie will play sixth-ranked Alexander Zverev, who brushed aside unseeded American Alex Michelsen in straight sets.

In the women’s draw, two-time champion Victoria Aza­renka rallied past fellow Grand Slam winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 7-5, winning the last five games. “I think I’m just ready to give whatever it takes,” said Azarenka, who won back-to-back Australian Opens in 2012 and 2013. “I love a challenge, I love the challenge whenever something is difficult. I love to do that, that makes me excit­ed. I think that brings out the best in me.”

She will meet Ukrainian quali­fier Dayana Yastremska for a place in the quarter-finals. Chi­nese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen said she was inspired by Chinese great Li Na’s win in the 2014 fi­nal after she beat compatriot Wang Yafan 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8).