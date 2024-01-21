Tourism Dept plans ITZ in Mankyal Valley

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department’s KITE Project DoT is gearing up to establish the first-ever Integrated Tourism Zone (ITZ) in Mankyal Swat. This initiative, undertaken on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis, aims to foster sustainable tourism and accelerate socio-economic development in the province.
The KP Government has officially designated three key tourist spots as Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) to bolster the tourism industry. Mankyal in Swat, Ghanool in Mansehra, and Madakalasht in Lower Chitral have been identified as the new ITZs, according to a spokesperson on Saturday.
Under the KITE Project DoT, in collaboration with the World Bank, the KP Government is spearheading the establishment of these ITZs. Tauseef Khalid, expressing optimism, highlighted that this development would not only boost tourism but also generate employment opportunities and contribute significantly to the national revenue.
Tauseef Khalid emphasized the implementation of an integrated strategy to elevate tourism as a thriving industry in the province. This comprehensive approach aims to stabilize the local economy and provide substantial job opportunities for the residents.