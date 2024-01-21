Tourism Dept plans ITZ in Mankyal Valley

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Depart­ment’s KITE Project DoT is gear­ing up to establish the first-ever Integrated Tourism Zone (ITZ) in Mankyal Swat. This initiative, un­dertaken on a Public-Private Part­nership (PPP) basis, aims to foster sustainable tourism and acceler­ate socio-economic development in the province.

The KP Government has offi­cially designated three key tourist spots as Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) to bolster the tourism in­dustry. Mankyal in Swat, Ghanool in Mansehra, and Madakalasht in Lower Chitral have been identi­fied as the new ITZs, according to a spokesperson on Saturday.

Under the KITE Project DoT, in collaboration with the World Bank, the KP Government is spearheading the establishment of these ITZs. Tauseef Khalid, ex­pressing optimism, highlighted that this development would not only boost tourism but also gen­erate employment opportunities and contribute significantly to the national revenue.

Tauseef Khalid emphasized the implementation of an integrated strategy to elevate tourism as a thriving industry in the province. This comprehensive approach aims to stabilize the local econ­omy and provide substantial job opportunities for the residents.