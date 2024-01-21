Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two-day Elum Winter Festival concludes in Buner

Two-day Elum Winter Festival concludes in Buner
Web Desk
1:10 PM | January 21, 2024
National

A two-day Elum Winter Festival concluded in Buner organized in collaboration with Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These areas were the center of operations of terrorists for Ten years and due to the operation and sacrifices of Pakistan Army, happiness returned and tourism has reached its peak in Swat and Malakand.

110 bikes and 60 jeeps from all over Pakistan participated in festival organized for the first time in history of Buner. The participants of the Jeep and Bike Rally received a warm welcome on their arrival in the area.

Paragliders performed fabulously while Martial Dance Party of Frontier Corps presented cultural Khattak dance.

The chief guest of the festival, Corps Commander Peshawar, distributed certificates, shields and trophies among the players.

Talking on this occasion, a female tourist said that this area is now peaceful only because of Pakistan Army. A Sikh citizen said that the local population is very happy to hold this event in Buner.

Sania Mirza congratulated Shoaib Malik on his third marriage

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024