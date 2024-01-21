Two-day Elum Winter Festival concludes in Buner

A two-day Elum Winter Festival concluded in Buner organized in collaboration with Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These areas were the center of operations of terrorists for Ten years and due to the operation and sacrifices of Pakistan Army, happiness returned and tourism has reached its peak in Swat and Malakand.

110 bikes and 60 jeeps from all over Pakistan participated in festival organized for the first time in history of Buner. The participants of the Jeep and Bike Rally received a warm welcome on their arrival in the area.

Paragliders performed fabulously while Martial Dance Party of Frontier Corps presented cultural Khattak dance.

The chief guest of the festival, Corps Commander Peshawar, distributed certificates, shields and trophies among the players.

Talking on this occasion, a female tourist said that this area is now peaceful only because of Pakistan Army. A Sikh citizen said that the local population is very happy to hold this event in Buner.