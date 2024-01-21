Sunday, January 21, 2024
Two-day Master Trainers programme begins in Nawabshah

APP
January 21, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

NAWABSHAH  -   A two-day Master Trainers Training program for police officials about General Election 2024 has commenced on behalf of the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan. 27 police officials of different ranks belonging to Shaheed Benazirabad Bhutto Range are getting the training of TOMT. Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro and District Election Com­missioner District Sanghar Shah Nawaz Brohi delivered lectures to police officials on the topic of their duties before polling, during the polling and after the polling process. SSP Nawabshah Capt [R] Haider Raza and Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah Zahid Hussain Rind were also pres­ent on the occasion. The Master Trainers would further train police officials of their respective districts. Later the Master Trainers were award­ed certificates of Master Training.

