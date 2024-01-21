Two injured robbers held with arms after fire exchange

SHUJABAD - Two robbers were injured and arrested with weap­ons after exchange of fire here on Saturday. Accord­ing to details, the police was taking an under cus­tody accused for recov­ery in Shujabad when his accomplices ambushed police party in attempt to free their cohort. In re­taliatory firing of police, two robbers were injured and held with arms and ammunition. The police confiscated the recovered arms and shifted the in­jured robbers to hospital.

NINE OUTLAWS INCLUDING THREE PO­LITICAL CANDIDATES BOOKED

The City Police on Sat­urday have registered case against nine alleged outlaws including candi­dates for National Assem­bly (156) Ayesha Nazir Jutt, (PP 229) Dr Arifa Jutt and PP (231) Khalid Nisar Dogar for allegedly mak­ing provocative speeches against the country’s institutions. According to official sources, nine nominated and another 50 unknown persons were booked. The nominated persons who were booked also include Shehbaz Dog­ar, Shani Dogar, Rashid Azeem, Furqan, Yousuf and Nadeem. However, the al­leged outlaws got bail from additional sessions court.