Two injured robbers held with arms after fire exchange

SHUJABAD - Two robbers were injured and arrested with weapons after exchange of fire here on Saturday. According to details, the police was taking an under custody accused for recovery in Shujabad when his accomplices ambushed police party in attempt to free their cohort. In retaliatory firing of police, two robbers were injured and held with arms and ammunition. The police confiscated the recovered arms and shifted the injured robbers to hospital.
NINE OUTLAWS INCLUDING THREE POLITICAL CANDIDATES BOOKED
The City Police on Saturday have registered case against nine alleged outlaws including candidates for National Assembly (156) Ayesha Nazir Jutt, (PP 229) Dr Arifa Jutt and PP (231) Khalid Nisar Dogar for allegedly making provocative speeches against the country’s institutions. According to official sources, nine nominated and another 50 unknown persons were booked. The nominated persons who were booked also include Shehbaz Dogar, Shani Dogar, Rashid Azeem, Furqan, Yousuf and Nadeem. However, the alleged outlaws got bail from additional sessions court.