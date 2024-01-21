Two robbers killed in Sheikhupura police encounter

SHEIKHUPURA - Two robbers were killed while their two accom­plices managed to escape after exchange of fire with police. The robbers also shot injured a citi­zen over resistance. According to details, a four-member gang of robbers was engaged in picket looting near Polka Chowk in jurisdiction of Fac­tory Area police station in Sheikhupura. The rob­bers shot injured a citizen over resistance. Getting the information, a police team reached the scene. Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing and attempted to flee which led to an encounter.

In cross firing, two robbers were killed while their two accomplices managed to flee. Arms were recovered from possession of killed robbers. The police shifted the injured citizen and bodies of killed robbers to hospital.