Two Royal Navy warships collide off coast of Bahrain

BAHRAIN - An investigation is under way after two UK warships collided at a port in Bahrain, the Royal Navy says.
Video widely shared on social media appeared to show HMS Chiddingfold reverse into HMS Bangor off the coast in the Middle Eastern port. No-one was hurt in the incident, the Ministry of Defence said, declining to comment on the nature of the collision while investigations continue.
The two ships are part of the UK’s long-standing presence in the Gulf. Both are specialist minesweeper vessels, helping ensure the safe flow of trade through the waters, the Royal Navy said. “We are aware of an incident concerning two minehunters alongside in Bahrain. There are no casualties as a result of this incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence told the BBC. Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren said the cause of the collision “is still to be established”.