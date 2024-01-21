Two Royal Navy warships collide off coast of Bahrain

BAHRAIN - An investigation is un­der way after two UK warships collided at a port in Bahrain, the Royal Navy says.

Video widely shared on social media ap­peared to show HMS Chiddingfold reverse into HMS Bangor off the coast in the Middle Eastern port. No-one was hurt in the incident, the Ministry of Defence said, declining to com­ment on the nature of the collision while in­vestigations continue.

The two ships are part of the UK’s long-standing presence in the Gulf. Both are specialist minesweeper vessels, helping ensure the safe flow of trade through the waters, the Royal Navy said. “We are aware of an incident concerning two minehunters along­side in Bahrain. There are no casualties as a re­sult of this incident and it would be inappropri­ate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing,” a spokes­person for the Ministry of Defence told the BBC. Meanwhile, Rear Admi­ral Edward Ahlgren said the cause of the colli­sion “is still to be estab­lished”.