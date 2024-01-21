Sunday, January 21, 2024
Two suspects injured in alleged police encounter on Karachi Super Highway

Agencies
January 21, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Two suspects were injured on Sat­urday in an alleged police en­counter on the Karachi Super Highway. According to the private news channel, during the alleged police encounter on Shahrah-e-Qaideen, two suspects were injured and arrested by the police. Ac­cording to the rescue officials, the passerby was injured by the firing of the accused. The rescue team reached the spot immediately after the inci­dent was reported, and both the accused and the injured passerby were shifted to the Civil Hospital. The police re­covered the weapons from the arrested and injured ac­cused, registered a case, and started further investigation.

