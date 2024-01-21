Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UAF revising curriculum of its degree programs: VC Dr Iqrar

UAF revising curriculum of its degree programs: VC Dr Iqrar
APP
January 21, 2024
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -  University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Saturday that the university was revising cur­riculum of its degree programmes to meet the challenges of modern era, which would also help improve skills of students.

Presiding over a meeting of the UAF Academic Council at New Senate Hall here, he said that all possible efforts were being made to sharpen the God-given abilities of the students so that they could ensure a bright future. 

He said that the degree programs are being made flexible to facilitate the students in choos­ing appropriate subjects. 

He said that the UAF was paying special at­tention for producing skillful manpower to the industry. In this connection, it was also strength­ening relationships among the scientists and the farmers to increase agri productivity and bring innovation in this sector. 

RWMC organizes awareness seminar against corruption

He said that the UAF conducted more than 600 training workshops and outreach programs last year for enhancing capacity of the farmers and the students. UAF Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill and others were also present in the meeting.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024