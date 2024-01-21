Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UN repeats its call for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

UN repeats its call for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
Web Desk
6:33 PM | January 21, 2024
International

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeated his call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages.

In an address to the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, which concluded in Kampala, Uganda, today, the Secretary-General noted that the UN has also been affected due to the conflict as 152 staff have been killed.

He said people are dying not only from bombs and bullets, but from lack of food, clean water and medicines.

He repeated his call for reforming the “outdated, unjust and unfair global financial system” so that all countries benefit, and urged governments to invest in education, health, nutrition and social protection systems.

Tags:

Web Desk

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024