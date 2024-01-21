UN repeats its call for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeated his call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages.

In an address to the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, which concluded in Kampala, Uganda, today, the Secretary-General noted that the UN has also been affected due to the conflict as 152 staff have been killed.

He said people are dying not only from bombs and bullets, but from lack of food, clean water and medicines.

He repeated his call for reforming the “outdated, unjust and unfair global financial system” so that all countries benefit, and urged governments to invest in education, health, nutrition and social protection systems.