2nd phase of Bikers’ Lane starts

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has started work on the second phase of the Bikers’ Lane from Model Town Mor to Lahore Bridge.The LDA’s chief engineer, project director and the engineering wing team have started the work. In the second phase, the construction of the lane was started by installing road cuts. Boards were installed for the construction of a twelve-foot wide lane. The construction of 12-feet broad lane and low-height NJ barrier will also be constructed. The LDA officials told APP that these dedicated lanes are being introduced for cyclists and motorcyclists in a bid to improve road safety and traffic flow.Furthermore, officials said the initiative will help reduce accidents and ensure safer commuting for two-wheeler riders. The project will be implemented in phases, eventually covering all major roads in the city.