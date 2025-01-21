54th death anniversary of Abid Ali Abid observed

ISLAMABAD - The 54th death anniversary of renowned Urdu and Persian poet Abid was observed on Monday. Abid was born on 17 September 1906 at Dera Ismail Khan. He graduated in law and joined the bar, but his literary inclination brought him to Lahore, where he studied Persian for his M. A. degree and started teaching Persian at Dayal Singh College, Lahore. With a keen understanding of Persian and English languages and their literatures, he developed a broader perspective in his critical writings. He thus created a discourse that was new to Urdu criticism.

He was one of the initial drama writers and feature writers at the newly established Radio Pakistan Lahore in the late 1940s and 1950s. Abid also wrote poetry, but it was his criticism that earned him a place of distinction. His works include Usool-e-Inteqaad, Adab Ke Asloob, Shama, Yad-e-Baiza, Suhaag, Talmihaat-e-Iqbal, Tilasmaat, Main Kabhi Ghazal Na Kehta, Baresham Ood and Inteqaad. He died on 20 January 1971 in Lahore.