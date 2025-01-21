Academia-industry linkage imperative for food security

LAHORE - Academia-industry linkage imperative to ensure food security in the country, said Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). He was talking to the researchers of Department of Entomology UAF and Punjab Government as well as representatives from the agro industry during a meeting here on Monday.

Chairman Department of Entomology UAF Prof Dr. Waseem Akram, Additional DG Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Haroon Ghani, Chief Scientist Entomological Research Institute AARI Dr Qurban Ali, Deputy Chief Scientist NIAB Faisalabad Dr. Sajid Bhutta, Principal Scientist (PS) NIAB Faisalabad Dr. Noor Abid, DGM/Head of Technical & Development CLP/JASPL JAFFER Agro Services Pvt. Ltd Muhammad Aamir Majeed, Executive Director Crop Life Pakistan Rasheed Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Sarwar Khan said that the agriculture sector was facing various challenges including diseases attack, low productivity, water scarcity, deteriorating soil health, etc. “Hence, we have to pace up the joint efforts to address the issue at national level”, he said and added that the university was taking all possible measures to cope with the situation.

Chairman Entomology Prof Dr Waseem Akram stressed the need to develop comprehensive and refined crop models with dual coordination between academia and industry.

He also proposed the inclusion of representatives from public and private sectors as members of departmental Board of Study (BoS) Department of Entomology UAF to improve postgraduate-research and the up-gradation of undergraduate/postgraduate curriculum/courses.

Chairman Crop Life Pakistan Rasheed Ahmad emphasized the development of reciprocal interaction and coordination among faculty, private-sector/industries and stakeholders (farmers) to dig out farmers’ requirements and issues.

Dr. Qurban Ali suggested that splitting of internship hours of internees in different departments help to enrich the knowledge, enhance capacity-building and boost expertise of the internees on multidimensional aspects of entomology.

Muhammad Aamir Majeed from JAFFER Agro said that comprehensive crop management models for crops, other than cotton, like orchards (citrus, mango etc.), strawberry, oil seed crops etc. should be developed and deliberated for better understanding of the internees on practical field issues and their solutions.

Muhammad Amir Bashir Manager R&D FMC suggested that time of the internship should be adjusted after April when maximum crops were available for the conduct of research trials, field-visits, and surveys in different crops for better capacity building of the internees.

Dr. Muhammad Ahsan Khan, Dr. Muhammad Hamid Bashir, Dr. Zainul Abdin, Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Dr. Muhammad Dildar Gogi, Dr. Rashad Rasool Khan, Dr Muhammad Tayyab, Dr. Bilal Saeed Khan, Dr. Jam Nazir Ahmad, Dr. Muhammad Sagheer, Dr. Shahid Majeed, Dr. Abid Ali, Dr. Muhammad Sufian, Dr. Umair Sial, Dr. Waseem Abbas, Dr. M. Arshad from UAF apprised the participants that an undergraduate course of entomology Ent-617 covers all the contents regarding provincial/federal laws, ordinances, amendments and regulatory affairs.

Dr. Ahsan Khan, Dr. Bilal Saaed Khan, Dr. M. Sagheer, Dr. Hamid Bashir and Dr. M. Dildar Gogi from UAF proposed the development of undergraduate and postgraduate teaching labs after the names of Funding agency/organization like PCPA-LAB/CROP-LIFE LAB just on the model of Nestle Hall in NIFSAT.