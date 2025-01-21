Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Afghan national killed in Zhob: ISPR

Web Desk
7:46 PM | January 21, 2025
An Afghan national involved in terrorist activities inside Pakistan was killed on January 11 in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, Balochistan, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military's media wing identified the individual as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, a resident of Village Bilorai, District Wazekhwa, Paktika Province, Afghanistan.

After completing procedural formalities, his body was handed over to Afghan government officials. Pakistan urged the Afghan government to fulfil its responsibilities by preventing terrorists from using Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan.

The ISPR emphasized that such incidents serve as undeniable evidence of Afghan nationals' involvement in terrorism within Pakistan.

