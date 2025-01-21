Ammunition recovered from woman visiting Bahawalnagar district jail

Bahawalnagar - A woman visiting the District Jail in Bahawalnagar was caught with a cartridge and two pistol bullets during a security check. According to details, a female staff member of the jail conducted a search of the woman, identified as Jatti Bibi, and recovered one cartridge and two pistol bullets from her possession. Based on the report submitted by the Assistant Superintendent of jail, an FIR (No. 57/25) was registered against her. The accused had come to the jail to see an inmate when the ammunition was recovered during the search. The Bahawalnagar Police, under the B-Division Police Station, have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings.