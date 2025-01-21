‘BISP is a revolutionary programme to alleviate poverty’

LAHORE - Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is a revolutionary and progressive program to alleviate poverty by creating maximum job opportunities through skill enhancement of the poor segments of the society, said Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid. In a meeting with Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), she said that the BISP has focused on the promotion of skills among the marginalized sectors instead of promoting beggary and spoon-feeding. She said that currently different organizations are involved in imparting skills training in diverse sectors and BISP is also trying to bridge the wide gap between the job seekers and job providers by providing skills in the relevant fields. Madam Rubina Khalid assured that the real stakeholders would be consulted to make the women training centre functional in Faisalabad Garments City. She said that regular follow up meetings would be arranged to remove any bottleneck in this connection. Rehan Naseem Bharara said that this meeting was a follow up of the previous visit of Madam Rubina Khalid to the FCCI. He appreciated the BISP and said that it would not only provide jobs to the needy segments of society but also provide trained manpower to the industrial sector.

Senior Vice President FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha and Syed Ali Qasim Gillani MNA were also present during this meeting.