Building Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti’s statement that a fruitless war will yield nothing for the province and that the future of its people lies with the state of Pakistan is a crucial message that underscores the need for unity and progress. Such commentary from Balochistan’s leadership is vital to counter populist and propagandist rhetoric that fuels division. Instead of succumbing to narratives that alienate the province from the rest of the country, the people of Balochistan must work alongside the federal and provincial governments to ensure developmental funds are utilised effectively. Prioritising transparency and efficiency in sectors such as health and education is essential to uplift the people and integrate the province more closely with the centre.

Opportunities for progress are abundant. Recently, a US delegation met the Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., to explore investment opportunities in mining, education, healthcare, and cotton production. Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, have also expressed interest in Balochistan’s mining sector, recognising its vast potential. These developments indicate a promising future—one that can bring prosperity and growth to the people of Balochistan if managed effectively.

However, for this vision to materialise, cooperation and stability are imperative. The people of Balochistan must reject divisive rhetoric perpetuated by foreign elements and militant groups and focus on building peace and progress. At the same time, the provincial government must address the persistent issues of mismanagement and arbitrary decision-making that have plagued the region. A glaring example of this mismanagement is the recent revocation of worker association registrations in Balochistan—a routine practice in other provinces but a source of unnecessary complications in Balochistan. Such actions highlight the administrative hurdles that continue to hinder the province’s development.

To move forward, all stakeholders—including foreign investors, security agencies, the provincial government, and, most importantly, the people of Balochistan—must work collectively towards a cohesive and prosperous future.