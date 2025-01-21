Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CDA reviews progress on sector development projects

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired a meeting on Monday to assess the progress of various sector development projects. The meeting, attended by board members and senior officials, focused on updates from Sectors C-14, C-16, I-12, and E-12. The meeting highlighted that 90% of the road infrastructure work in Sector C-14 has been completed, with blacktop work set to begin as soon as temperatures improve. Drainage and sewage systems in the sector are progressing smoothly, with no significant obstacles. A demand note for electricity provision has been issued, and development work is ongoing. Randhawa emphasized that possession of the sector should be handed over to allottees after the completion of their final installment payments. In Sector C-16, Randhawa directed officials to resolve any pending issues and accelerate the development process. Updates on Sector I-12 revealed that base-level work on the roads has been completed, with Triple Surface Treatment (TST) scheduled to begin soon. Possession of plots in I-12 will also be handed over to the allottees in the near future. In Sector E-12, Randhawa instructed officials to complete the development work promptly and ensure that plot possession is provided without delay. He also called for the immediate removal of encroachments. The Chairman reaffirmed CDA’s commitment to ensuring timely progress and meeting expectations of allottees and residents across all projects.

Curfew imposed in Bagan as Security forces intensify operation

