Chinese diplomat calls for boosting cultural ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman of the Pakistan Cultural Forum (PCF), hosted a reception at his residence to welcome Excellency Chen Peng, the newly appointed Chinese Cultural Counsellor, accompanied by Zhang Li. The event was attended by Ahsan Bakhtawari, Chairman of the Clean and Green Islamabad Movement, and Waqar Bakhtawari, Former President of the Chakwal Chamber of Commerce & Industry. During the meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, Chen Peng and Zafar Bakhtawari stressed the importance of fostering mutual understanding through cultural exchange programs, artistic collaborations, and cooperation. They highlighted the role of such initiatives in bringing the people of Pakistan and China closer.

Chen Peng expressed gratitude for the hospitality and emphasized the revival of cultural cooperation between the two countries. He announced initiatives including Chinese film festivals, martial arts events, and youth-focused programs to strengthen ties. He also suggested dubbing popular films in Chinese and Urdu to enhance cultural awareness and encouraged Pakistani students to learn the Chinese language. Zafar Bakhtawari reiterated PCF’s four-decade legacy in promoting cultural connectivity, emphasizing the need for joint activities such as food festivals and artistic exchanges. Ahsan Bakhtawari highlighted Gwadar’s strategic importance and proposed initiatives to leverage the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for enhancing exports to China’s $1.2 trillion market. Waqar Bakhtawari called for revitalizing cultural ties, including direct air links between cities in both countries. Sharing his experiences, he emphasized the potential for collaboration and the importance of strengthening cultural exchanges. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to enhancing youth engagement and implementing specific initiatives to reinforce the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China.