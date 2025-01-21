CJP Afridi on leave; judges raise concerns over case allocation

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has taken a leave citing personal reasons and will not be part of any Supreme Court bench this week. However, sources indicate that the CJP will remain in Islamabad during his time off.

Meanwhile, three Supreme Court judges—Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi—have written a letter to CJP Afridi and Justice Aminuddin Khan, raising concerns over the non-fixation of a critical case regarding the powers of Supreme Court benches.

The judges stated that a case, State vs. Dewan Motors, was scheduled for January 13 but required further arguments, leading to its adjournment until January 16. However, the bench was reconstituted, including Justice Aqeel Abbasi, who recused himself due to prior involvement in the case as a Sindh High Court judge.

The judges ordered the Supreme Court office to present the case to the original bench by January 20, but the cases remained unfixed. They expressed frustration, highlighting that the Practice and Procedures Committee raised the matter unnecessarily on January 17. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah clarified that his prior judicial order on the matter was sufficient and recorded, negating the need for further committee involvement.

The letter criticized the committee for failing to adhere to the judicial order, suggesting it could have reconstituted the bench with another judge if necessary but should not have ignored the directive. The judges expressed concern that altering the bench schedule undermines judicial independence, breaches court protocol, and raises questions about procedural fairness and the autonomy of court benches.