Cold weather boosts demand for soup, dry fruit in local markets

Kandhkot - With the arrival of foggy weather, there is a significant increase in the demand for warm soups, as a large number of customers, especially young people, can be seen flocking to soup outlets during the evening and night. Observations show that people from various cities, including Peshawar, Quetta, Swat, and other regions of the country, set up temporary stalls and shops along major roads and streets from November to January. These locations include Tower Roundabout, Wadhesha Chowk, Haibat Road, Library Chowk, Kashmore Road, Old Vegetable Market, City Park Area, Saqi Mor, and others.

To beat the cold and warm up, people of all ages gather at these temporary stalls and shops. When interviewing stall owners Mohammad Yosif, Ibrahim Khan, and Lala Afzal Khan at Tower Roundabout, they shared with this correspondent that November, December, and January are the coldest and foggiest months in the area, during which the demand for warm soups increases every year. When asked, they explained that this business, which they have been running for several decades, is both affordable and highly profitable.

The locals of Kandhkot and nearby villages enjoy a variety of soups, including corn, sour, egg, vegetarian, chicken, Chinese, Thai, and, especially, noodle soups, which are particularly popular with children. Customers Ahmed Ali and Abdul Samad, who regularly visit the stalls, mentioned that the soups are very affordable, with a single cup priced at 50 rupees and a larger cup ranging from 100 to 150 rupees. They shared that they visit daily to enjoy different soup flavors.

In response to the high demand for warm soups, popular restaurants also set up additional stalls, offering Chinese, Russian, Thai, and other soups at higher prices. These stalls attract families from the upper class who come to enjoy special soups and stay warm.

It is also worth noting that people flock to various markets, particularly the dry fruit market, to purchase dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, dates, raisins, and dried figs. Family doctors and nutritionists frequently recommend dry fruits, especially for children, during the winter months, as they are beneficial for health and can help prevent ailments such as flu, cough, and high cholesterol. However, due to the high prices, many low-income individuals are unable to afford these dry fruits, making them out of reach for a significant portion of the population.