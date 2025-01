ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI speaker Asad Qaiser till February 14, in terrorism case registered by Sangjani Police Station. ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkrnain heard the interim bail petition. The lawyer filed the request to the judge seeking one-time exemption from attendance, which was approved by the court. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.