Court rejects bail of 30 activists in Nov 26 protest case

ISLAMABAD - A local court in Islamabad on Monday turned down the bail applications of 30 individuals arrested in connection with a protest on November 26. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Muhammad Afzal Majoka, rejected the post-arrest bail applications filed by the accused in a case registered at Ramna police station. The court had reserved its decision earlier after hearing arguments from both sides. Lawyers representing the accused and the prosecution completed their submissions on Saturday. The case revolves around the November 26 demonstration, which led to the arrests of several activists. With the court’s decision, the 30 accused individuals remain in custody.