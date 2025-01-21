Crackdown launched against illegal fuel agencies

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district administration has launched a crackdown against illegal fuel agencies in Dera Ismail Khan under the ‘Awami-Agenda’ programme of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

According to the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Ms Sarah Rehman, paid a surprise visit to the Bypass Road to inspect fuel agencies and sealed six illegal diesel agencies.

During the inspection, the assistant commissioner instructed the owners of these agencies to stop their business activities, warning that strict legal action would be taken against them if they did not comply.