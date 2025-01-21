Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Curfew imposed in Bagan as Security forces intensify operation

Web Desk
10:54 AM | January 21, 2025
A curfew has been enforced in the Bagan area as security forces intensify operations to restore peace in the district. Law enforcement agencies have taken control of bunkers and evacuated Bagan and its surrounding regions.

The demolition of bunkers has been temporarily halted, while the Thall-Parachinar main highway remains closed for the 112th consecutive day, disrupting supply routes to over 100 villages. Business establishments, petrol pumps, and hotels in the violence-hit areas have also shut down.

Internet services remain suspended, and the district administration has reportedly identified those responsible for the recent attack on a convoy near Bagan. A case related to the incident has been registered at the CTD police station under anti-terrorism laws.

The FIR lists 19 individuals as suspects, with 20 unidentified persons also mentioned. It states that suspected terrorists targeted the convoy with heavy weaponry, resulting in the martyrdom of two drivers and injuries to four officials.

