DC visits BHC, reviews healthcare facilities

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza continues his mission to elevate healthcare services across the city, making an unannounced visit to the Basic Health Centre (BHC) in Jahman, here on Monday. The surprise inspection was aimed at assessing the quality of services and operational effectiveness at the local healthcare facility. Accompanied by CEO MCL Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Abdul Basit Siddiqui, and other officials, the DC engaged with the BHC administration to gain an in-depth understanding of daily operations, patient registration processes, and overall management. He also reviewed the critical areas within the centre, such as the storeroom, staff attendance records, the availability and distribution of essential medicines, and the maintenance of accurate registration logs. During the visit, the DC stressed the importance of delivering healthcare services free of charge to all citizens. He emphasized that patient care must be provided with compassion, respect, and empathy, underscoring the need for a patient-centric approach at every level. “Healthcare services must be timely, efficient, and compassionate. The well-being of our citizens should always come first,” he remarked. The DC commended the BHC administration for maintaining satisfactory cleanliness and operational standards within the facility. He urged the staff to further improve service delivery, calling on doctors and healthcare workers to perform their duties with sincerity and a deep sense of responsibility.

“The role of healthcare professionals is vital in ensuring the health and safety of our community, and I trust they will continue to uphold the highest standards,” he stated. “The quality of healthcare services is a fundamental right of every citizen, and it is our responsibility to ensure that these rights are upheld,” he said. In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives, he emphasized that the enhancement of Basic Health Centres across the province remains a top priority. He stressed the importance of preventive healthcare measures to reduce the burden on the healthcare system, urging citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles and take proactive steps in disease prevention. He called on the public to play an active role in the improvement of healthcare services by providing feedback and suggestions.