Dhee Rani, Suthra Punjab Programmes reviewed

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan reviewed the progress of Punjab government’s ‘Dhee Rani’ and ‘Suthra Punjab Programmes’. In this regard, a meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner Office here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwah Amir, District Police Officer Toqeer Muhammad Naeem, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Sattar Khan, Assistant Commissioner Usman Ghani, Officer of Baitul Maal Shabana Afzal, as well as representatives from municipal committees and marriage hall administrations.

Addressing the participants, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan emphasized that no negligence regarding sanitation and cleanliness arrangements across the district would be tolerated. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to make sure the availability of all necessary facilities in hospitals, regular attendance of doctors, and proper maintenance of hygiene systems. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Farwah Amir briefed the meeting about the progress of “Dhee Rani Program,” highlighting key achievements and future goals.

MEDICINES DISTRIBUTED AMONG CHILDREN SUFFERING FROM THALASSEMIA

The Rahmat-ul-Alameen Foundation organized a ceremony at the Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia Center and medicines were distributed among children in the division. The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Superintendent District Jail Shahpur Muhammad Abu Bakr Abdullah, Dr Arshad Shahid, Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Chairman Adam Foundation, and people belonging to various walks of life. Superintendent District Jail Shahpur Abdullah emphasized the importance of supporting children suffering from thalassemia, stating that raising awareness about the disease is a noble cause.