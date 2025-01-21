Djokovic outlasts Alcaraz to reach Australian Open Semi-Finals

took another step toward tennis history by defeating 21-year-old in a thrilling four-set quarter-final clash at the . The 37-year-old Serbian triumphed 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a match lasting 3 hours and 37 minutes, displaying his trademark resilience and closing in on a record-breaking 25th title.

A Generational Battle

Dubbed a "generational clash," the match saw Djokovic, despite nursing a heavily strapped left thigh, outlast the energetic Alcaraz, who is 16 years his junior. The Spaniard’s tenacity and skill were on full display as he pushed the Serbian great to his limits.

"I just wish that this match today was the final," Djokovic said post-match. "It was one of the most epic matches I have played, on this court, any court."

The victory marked Djokovic’s 50th semi-final appearance, extending his record. He now holds a four-match lead over Swiss legend Roger Federer in this category.

Match Highlights

Djokovic started strong, breaking Alcaraz’s serve early in the first set. However, Alcaraz bounced back with a powerful backhand to reclaim momentum, ultimately clinching the set 6-4.

Midway through the first set, Djokovic called for a medical timeout to address his thigh issue. Returning to the court with heavy strapping, he managed to reset his focus and dominate the second set. Despite Alcaraz winning three consecutive games, Djokovic levelled the match with a 6-4 set win, fueled by precision and power.

The third set saw Djokovic’s experience shine. He broke Alcaraz’s serve three times in succession, racing to a 5-3 lead and closing out the set 6-3. In the fourth set, the Serbian maintained his dominance, breaking Alcaraz early and securing a decisive 6-4 victory.

The crowd erupted during one of the match’s most memorable moments, a 33-shot rally that showcased the skill and determination of both players.

Zverev Awaits in Semi-Finals

Djokovic will now face Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals. Zverev earned his spot after overcoming American Tommy Paul in a challenging four-set battle, winning 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/0), 2-6, 6-1.

Zverev, seeking his first title, acknowledged the tough competition ahead. "Two of the best players that have ever touched a tennis racquet," he said of Djokovic and Alcaraz. "Novak is the greatest of all time right now. Carlos is going to be one of them when he hangs it up."

Looking Ahead

Djokovic holds an 8-4 career record against Zverev, including a victory in their last encounter at Cincinnati in 2023. The Serbian veteran stressed the importance of recovery as he prepares for another gruelling challenge.

"The key is recovery," Djokovic said, reflecting on his hard-fought quarter-final win. As he moves closer to making tennis history, the semi-final showdown with Zverev promises to be another classic encounter at the .