Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Drug dealer held with 10-kg Hashish

NEWS WIRE
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  - The police arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered over 10-kilogram hashish from his possession in an operation in Shujabad on Monday. Accused Israr was one of the main link of the narcotics network in Multan district and his arrest was a major success in fight against narcotics trafficking, CPO Multan Sadiq Dogar said in a statement. Shujabad Sadar police led by SHO Abdur Rauf, and his team worked under the supervision of SP Sadar Shamsuddin and DSP Shujabad Mahar Waseem. The CPO said that the operation caused a dent in the narcotics network and improved police image among people, a police spokesman said.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025