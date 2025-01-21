Electric buses to hit Lahore roads

At least 27 are set to begin operations in Lahore by the end of this month, following decisions made during a meeting chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The meeting, attended by Chairman Planning and Development Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Asif Tufail, and representatives from various ministries, reviewed the performance, ongoing schemes, and upcoming projects of 27 government departments, including transport, environment, wildlife protection, labour, and social welfare.

Key updates included the doubling of the minority development fund and progress on restoring historic churches under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Additionally, the launch of 620 eco-friendly buses across Punjab's major cities was prioritized.

The meeting also highlighted significant advancements, such as the nearing completion of 15 smart police stations by February 19 and rapid progress on upgrading Jhang Veterinary College and Cholistan Veterinary University.

To support various initiatives, the meeting approved an additional Rs42 million for Kala Shah Kaku Judicial Academy and deliberated on allocating Rs500 million for developing 261 tonnes of iron reserves.