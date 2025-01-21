Imagine a child in a rural village coughing through the night because of factory smoke or a mother helplessly watching her crops wash away in a flood-prone area. For many disadvantaged communities in Pakistan, environmental degradation is a harsh reality, depriving them of health, stability, and a better future. While affluent neighbourhoods enjoy cleaner air and safer water, vulnerable populations endure polluted environments—a phenomenon known as “environmental racism.”

Communities in industrial hubs like Korangi, Karachi, and Shahdara, Lahore, bear the brunt of unregulated pollution. Toxic emissions and untreated waste contaminate air and water, causing serious health problems. These economically disadvantaged residents lack the political leverage to demand accountability. Meanwhile, rural areas like Tharparkar, Sindh, face further marginalisation due to exploitative coal mining projects that deplete resources and displace indigenous populations.

Environmental racism reflects a failure of policy and a violation of human rights. It exacerbates health crises, widens economic disparities, and erodes trust in governance. Pakistan must address this issue to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals.

Policymakers must prioritise marginalised communities in environmental planning, enforce stricter regulations on polluting industries, and empower grassroots organisations to influence policy. Environmental justice is essential not only for equality and dignity but also for the planet’s future.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.